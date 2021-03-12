India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is defended off the front foot for a single.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Buttler has launched it this time.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler has arrived
Review time! Kohli takes the review against Buttler for LBW! Lets see what the replays have to say.
4.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! IMPACT UMPIRE's CALL!
4.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, pushed to third man.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... Rahul does well to parry it back inside the ropes to save a six! Great piece of athletisism from KL Rahul. Tossed up on off, Buttler skips down the track and looks to launch it over the bowler's head. He though gets the height and almost gets the distance. Rahul at long off leaps in the air and takes the catch but he sees himself going over the ropes. He throws the ball back inside the ropes. A couple taken.
Change in bowling.Axar Patel is back on!
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! Full and wide outside off, Roy frees his arms and sends it past mid off and into the fence at long off for a boundary. Good start from England.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Good bowling from Thakur so far. Length and around middle, Buttler clips it to the leg side and takes a quick single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A length ball outside off, Buttler slashes at it but fails to get bat on ball this time.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Buttler is early into his scoop as the ball takes the leading edge and lobs to point. The fielder the tries to go for the catch but it drops short of him.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) You can't keep Buttler quiet for long. Short of good length and outside off, Buttler punches it to deep point for a brace.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Roy cuts it to deep point for a single.
Bowling change! Virat Kohli continues to chop and change. 4th bowler into the attack in the 4th over.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Roy goes for the cut but inside edges it past the sticks and towards short fine leg. A single results. 11 from Chahal's first over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Roy plays it to the off side.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Googly from Chahal and Roy cuts it to point. Thakur there goes to field it but the ball goes between his legs and runs to the boundary. Not what India want defending a low total.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Roy strokes it to covers.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter outside off, Roy makes room but cannot get it in the gap on the off side.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slogged him! Chahal is greeted with a biggie. Tossed up around off, Rou goes down onto his knee and slogs it up and over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Change in bowling. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his leg spin. Replaces Axar Patel!
1.6 overs (0 Run) Sweet timing but for no runs. Short of good length around off, Buttler punches it off the sweet part of the bat but cannot get it past the cover fielder.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and around middle and leg, Roy shimmies down the track and looks to clip it to the leg side but is nowhere near the ball. The ball lobs to the square leg region where it falls short of the fielder. A single taken.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, tapped to covers.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Roy! He loves pace on the ball. Full and around off, Roy gets to the pitch of the ball and then slogs it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Roy plays it to the off side.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air and just over Pandya at covers. Length ball around off, Roy gets to the pitch of the ball and then chips it over Pandya at covers. A couple of runs taken.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl now.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Buttler is off the mark here. Darted on the pads, Jos clips it between mid on and mid-wicket. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket where Shikhar Dhawan cuts it off. A brace taken in the end. Three runs off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Flatter around off, Buttler makes room and slaps it to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) On off and middle, pushed back to the bowler.
0.3 over (0 Run) Floated around off, pushed to covers by Buttler.
0.2 over (1 Run) Roy and England are underway. Flatter around middle, Roy tucks it to the leg side for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Darted on middle, Roy strokes it first up to mid on.
