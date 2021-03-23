India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Full on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a boundary. ENGLAND ARE 89/0 AFTER POWERPLAY 1!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Bairstow leaves it alone.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Roy guides it towards point for a quick single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Bairstow drives it towards mid off for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow punches it to point.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Full on middle, Bairstow flicks it over square leg for a biggie.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Floated delivery on middle, Roy lofts it over long on for a biggie.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle, Roy sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Roy blocks it off the front foot.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on middle, Roy flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short ball on middle, Roy pulls it just over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Roy pushes it to covers.
Change in bowling. The debutant who had a fantastic day with the bat is now into the action with the ball. Krunal Pandya is introduced into the attack.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on off, Bairstow punches it through point for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Bairstow offers no shot to this one.
This is bad news for India! Looks like Shreyas Iyer has damaged his left shoulder as he falls on it. Billings hurt himself early on today and now Shreyas Iyer. The two are supposed to be teammates in a few weeks time. Iyer is walking off the field holding his shoulder. Shubman Gill comes onto the field.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding! Saves two runs for his side but at what cost? Looks like Shreyas Iyer has hurt his shoulder. Good length ball outside off, Bairstow crunches his punch to the left of cover. Shreyas there dives and saves runs for his side. He though lands on his shoulder and stays on the turf in agony.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length on middle, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on off, Bairstow drives it towards covers where Hardik Pandya tries to stop but fumbles. Two runs taken.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on middle, Bairstow looks to pull but gets it off the lower part of the bat. It goes to mid-wicket.
Change in bowling. Shardul Thakur is into the attack as the first change. He replaces Prasidh Krishna!
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Roy looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Roy guides it to short third man.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Roy pushes it to covers.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Roy keeps it out.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy defends it off the back foot.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Length ball on off, Roy drives it through point for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Roy comes down the track and looks to flick but misses it.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Unnecessary! Length ball on off, Bairstow plays it to mid off. Roy comes out of his crease but was never in danger. Hardik scores a direct hit at the bowler's end and the ball deflects behind allowing them to take a couple. Ultra expensive over from Prasidh Krishna! 22 from it.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bravo from Jonny! Length delivery on off and middle, Bairstow hits it over mid on. Krunal gives it a chase and tries to pull it back before the ropes but his hand touches the advertising cushion as he looks to pull it back. Krunal signals it to be a boundary but the umpire still takes it upstairs and it is a boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure on Prasidh Krishna! He once again bowls it in the slot outside off, Bairstow goes over covers and gets another boundary.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time over long on! Bairstow is getting some real gifts here. Prasidh Krishna is guilty of bowling in the slot on middle. Bairstow hits it over long on for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Superb shot! Holds the pose for the cameras! Prasidh bowls full on off, Bairstow leans forward and drives it over the bowler's head for a biggie. First one of the innings and a delightful way to begin the sixes train.
