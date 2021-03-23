India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rohit flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Sharma pulls it through square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even better! The on drive is one of the toughest shots to play but Rohit has played it without beating a sweat! Full on middle, Rohit leans forward and drives it crisply and perfectly through mid on for a boundary.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Fullish ball around off, Rohit sees the opportunity to free his arms. He sees there is no one in the deep behind cover. Rohit leans forward and lofts his drive over covers for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Dhawan is safely in! Fuller ball on off, Rohit drives it right off the middle to the right of mid off. Tom Curran there dives and saves runs for his side. Dhawan wanted a single but Rohit is quick to send him back. Tom Curran follows that wonderful piece of fielding by scoring a direct hit too. Dhawan though is well in as confirmed by the replay.
Direct hit and the umpire has gone upstairs! Dhawan is the man in question. No excitement from the England players, suggesting Gabbar is safe.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Sharma drives it to covers.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Sharma looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards second slip where it falls short of Ben Stokes.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Sharma pushes it towards mid on where the fielder does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, Sharma looks to drive but misses it.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Sharma pushes it to mid on.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance but Roy got his hands to it. Unfortunately, he could not hold onto it. Could have also been a run out if Billings had scored a direct hit. Short outside off, Dhawan cuts it uppishly to the left of point. Roy there is a little late to react. He dives and gets his hands to it but cannot hold onto it. Rohit comes out looking for a run but he is sent back. Billings gets to the spilled ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. Rohit puts a dive but Billings misses the stumps. Had the Englishman hit, Rohit's dive would not have saved him.
Rohit is getting his right arm heavily strapped. The blow he took early on is still causing him some discomfort.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Dhawan taps it towards point for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is gorgeous from Shikhar Dhawan! Wood after going short in the previous delivery goes full this time. He goes too full and bowls it outside off. It is in the slot for Dhawan. He leans on his front foot and drives it through extra covers for another boundary. Typical Dhawan shot! Whenever Gabbar is in groove he plays this brilliantly and looks like Shikhar is finding his groove once again.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! This is class from Shikhar Dhawan! Not a bad ball from Wood but Dhawan is just too good! Short and just outside off, Dhawan goes on his back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary. He made it look too wide but it wasn't.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it to point.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to this one.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! Rohit gets the first boundary of the game. It has been a relatively quiet start and something had to give. Fuller around off, Rohit shuffles inside the stumps and paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sharma keeps it out.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to flick but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Sam continues to bowl questioning lines and lengths. He bowls a length ball on middle. It jags back in to the southpaw. Dhawan looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad. There is a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Morgan too does not take it upstairs. No real chat post the appeal, so it was just a hopeful one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
