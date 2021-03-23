India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
For his brilliant 98, Shikhar Dhawan is named the Player of the Match! Dhawan says that he is very happy with his performance but is happier for the team's win. Tells he was putting all his effort in the process and says that eventually, his smart work paid off. Dhawan says the ball was swinging and seaming and tells he was looking to play close to the body. Dhawan says that he is not a person who gets too emotional. Tells he was just playing in rhythm. Dhawan tells that he was being a good 12th man and tells in his head he was positive and he is glad that it happened.
That s it from this game! A memorable debut for Krunal and Prasidh Krishna and a brilliant comeback into the side for Dhawan and Rahul has given India the lead in this 3-match ODI series. England will be disappointed to have collapsed in the manner in which they did. The World Champions will look to make a comeback in the second ODI. That game will be played on Friday 26th March. That game begins at 1330 local (0800 GMT). We hope to see you then. Till then, goodbye and take care!
India skipper, Virat Kohli, says that this is one of their sweetest victory. Tells this win is right up there with their wins. Tells comeback from all their bowlers and the way they did was fantastic and credits all the bowlers for their performance. Kohli says that they promote players who have intent to back their skills. Credits Dhawan's innings. Adds he has batted beautifully after not getting game time. Tells they want people who do selfless job and do what the team wants them to do. Tells the system that management has created and tells they have a big pool of players to chose from. Kohli says that Dhawan was motivating the players on the field and away from it. Tells he got the result that he deserved. Adds that it was tricky to start. Kohli says the ploy was that he was going to take the bowlers as he was seeing the ball well. Tells his wickets and a couple more pushed them back. Tells if he had stayed in they could have got 350.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that the bowlers did well and tells that the wicket was outstanding. Adds there was something for the pacers but if one hung in there there was runs. Tells they need to hang in there and execute better. Credits India for the win and the way they played. Morgan says that they pride themselves on taking the attack and they want to play that way. Morgan tells that they want to continue that way with the World Cup in sight. Tells that losing like that is better than losing with 10-20 runs by playing different brand of cricket. Morgan tells that the game has moved forward and tells they need to push as hard as they can to improve. Tells it is important for them to dictate the way they play. Morgan feels the bowlers did a fantastic job as Test line and length proved the right way in this Test. Morgan admits that they did not play well to take advantage of dew or any other factor. Tells he would change the execution of things.
The star of India's bowling comeback, Prasidh Krishna is up for a chat. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. Says they came hard at them but they had faith. Tells he understood that he could not bowl full after his third over. Prasidh Krishna tells that he wants to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler as he focuses on hitting the right lengths.
Earlier in the day, India were asked to bat first and the batters responded well. Dhawan's 98 and Kohli's 56 put India in a good position but they lost their way in the middle and it looked like they would struggle to get to 300 but a superb, emotional, and world-class knock from Krunal Pandya along with KL Rahul took the game away from England with their unbeaten 112-run stand and taking India to a very good total of 317. A total that in the end proved to be enough. England bowlers lost their way towards the end after a strong start and that proved to be costly.
What a comeback from the Indian bowlers! Just as in boxing, it does not matter who hits the first blow but what matters is who hits the telling blows. The Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Bairstow and Roy but they hung in there. They did not throw the towel and that courage and spirit reaped rewards. Debutant Prasidh Krishna showed his mettle in just his first game as he came back strongly to start the comeback. He got rid of Roy and Stokes and then added the wicket of Billings and Tom Curran to finish with the best figures on ODI debut by an Indian. Thakur joined him and got the big 3 of Bairstow, Morgan, and Buttler. Bhuvi continued to show why he is underrated and a genius, finishing with 2 and never going for plenty. Krunal too got a wicket to round of a perfect debut. Kuldeep had a tough outing as he was the only bowlerr not to get a wicket.
Chasing 318, on a belter of a pitch, England got off the blocks with a bang! The opening pair of Roy and Bairstow came out all guns blazing and gave them a dream start with Bairstow taking the charge. The duo added 135 in just 86 balls. Then started the downfall. Roy departed and that changed the momentum of the game. England all of a sudden went into a shell. None of the batters after that could muster a real stand and wickets started going in heaps. Bairstow's 94 off just 66 balls went in vain as none of the middle order could convert their start and from 135/0 they were bundled out for 251! This England side has quality but also has the knack of blowing away games! A problem that will need addressing.
A supreme comeback from India! They were looking at a demoralizing loss at one stage but this Indian side has once again showed its mettle and snatched victory from what looked like an inevitable defeat. And for the first time in this series, they take a 1-0 lead! A complete capitulation from England! Their middle order failed to arrive tonight and that has caused them the game here.
42.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna finishes the match with 4 wickets! Full on off, Curran looks to go big but gets a top edge. It goes towards third man where Bhuvneshwar Kumar runs and takes a good catch. INDIA WIN BY 66 RUNS!
41.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Curran punches it through point for a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Back of a length on off, Tom looks to swing at it but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Wood looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg for a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Wood punches it to covers.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Wood offers no shot on this one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Curran pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Googly outside off, Wood looks to defend but misses it due to the turn on this one.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, Curran flicks it through square leg for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Tom drives it to covers.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Loopy delivery on middle, Curran lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Curran lofts it towards long on where the fielder does well to stop it. Tom Curran does not take the single.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Curran punches it to covers.
