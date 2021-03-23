India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Full delivery on off, Rahul lofts it over covers for a boundary. 250 up for India!
44.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Krunal pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is whacked! Full on off, Pandya lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it awkwardly over mid-wicket for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Pandya pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Tom Curran is back on! 0/28 from his 7 overs so far.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Pandya cuts it to point where the fielder does well to stop it with a dive.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a run.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
43.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Googly down the leg side, Rahul lets it go.
43.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Rahul leaves it alone.
A bit of delay as the hunt for the ball goes on. It has been found now.
43.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! KL Rahul is slowly joining the party! Floated around leg, in the slot for Rahul. He moves away and smokes it downtown for a biggie. This could be the shot that gets Rahul going.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Pandya guides it towards third man for a run.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Who will replace Sam Curran? Adil Rashid is brought back into the attack.
42.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Krunal looks to drive but misses it.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahul defends it back towards the bowler.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Pandya guides it towards third man for a single.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Impecable timing from Krunal! A juicy half volley around off, Krunal is in great touch and milks this through covers for a boundary.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it towards point for a single.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary of the over! Full toss on the pads, Krunal just clips it through square leg for a boundary. An over that has released some pressure for India. 12 from it. Sam Curran finishes with 0/48 from his 10.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Pandya looks to flick but gets an inside edge and hits the body.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One brings two as Krunal gets back-to-back boundaries. Sam once again is guilty of dragging it down. Krunal pulls it finer this time. It is through square leg but the result is the same. He has scored runs for fun in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare trophy and that confidence is showing.
41.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Krunal in ODIs! Hit with ferocity! Shortish ball around off, Krunal pulls it in front of square on the leg side, over short mid-wicket for a boundary.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Pandya defends it off the back foot.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Pandya flicks it to mid-wicket.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahul drives it to mid off.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Krunal pulls it through square leg for a single.
One Pandya replaces another. Krunal Pandya walks out to bat on his ODI debut!
40.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another soft dismissal. Big wicket this as we all know how dangerous Hardik can be with the willow, especially in the death. Excellent field placement as well. One hardly sees slip during this stage of an ODI game but England kept it and it reaped the rewards. Good length ball very close to the off pole. Hardik looks to run it down away from the man at slip. Bairstow at first slip takes a very good catch. Third wicket for Stokes and he has once again showed why he is the darling of England cricket and backbone of this side.
Morgan is off the field. Looks like he has done some damage. Reece Topley comes in place of him to field.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Hardik drives it to covers.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pandya pushes it to mid on.
Time for the final phase of the game. Time for Powerplay 3! Now maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
