India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Curran pushes it through point for a run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Wood guides it towards third man for a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Wood defends it off the front foot.
Mark Wood is the last man out to bat!
39.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Kumar gets his second wicket! Good length delivery outside off, Rashid looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Rahul takes a comfortable catch.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Curran looks to push but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over! A very good day at the office for debutant, Krunal Pandya! First with the bat and now with the ball. After starting off expensively, he has come back and finished with a figures of 10-0-59-1!
38.5 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, Adil leaves it alone.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Adil pushes it back to the bowler.
38.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Adil flicks it to short fine leg and looks for a run but does not get it.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Tom pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
Adil Rashid walks out to bat.
38.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Krunal gets his first wicket in ODIs in his final over of the innings. The wheels have completely fallen off this chase. A timid and poor performance from the English middle order. Floated delivery on middle, Sam comes down the track and looks to go downtown. He mistimes his shot and it falls ahead of long off. Substitute, Shubman Gill comes running in from the deep and takes a good catch.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Excellent over from Bhuvi. Just a couple and more importantly the wicket of Moeen Ali as well. The last ball is on off, Tom blocks it.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Good shot for nothing! Full on off, Tom drives but finds mid off.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around off. It comes back in a bit to the southpaw. Sam looks to defend but the ball goes behind square leg off the inner half. Single taken.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Educated edge! Length delivery around off, Tom places it away from the slip and to third man for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Tom blocks it to begin his innings.
Tom joins Sam out in the middle. Can the Curran brothers sees their side over the line?
37.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen departs and England are now 7 down. Huge wicket as Moeen was set and the leader of this bowling attack gives his skipper the wicket he wanted. Excellent bowling from Bhuvi. He bowls the teasing line outside off. The length is good as well. Moeen looks to run it down to third man but the ball moves away a bit. Good enough to catch the outside edge of Moeen's willow and go straight into the mitts of KL Rahul. 78 still needed in 80 balls.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Moeen tucks it to the leg side and takes a quick run. The throw is at his hand. Krunal takes a good take and whips the bails but Moeen is back in. 81 needed in 78 balls.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Better! Krunal goes back outside off and slightly short, Moeen blocks it.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Too full around off from Krunal. Moeen hits it hard and away from long on for a boundary.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Short and flat outside off. Moeen chops his punch to the right of the bowler. Moeen misses out on a loose delivery and a big let off for KP!
36.2 overs (0 Run) Short and flat on off. Moeen defends it to mid off.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly short on middle and off. Sam turns it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Krunal Pandya comes back on! 0/52 in his 8 overs so far.
35.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Sam knocks it to long on and keeps the strike. 5 off Bhuvneshwar's comeback over. 87 needed now off the remaining 15 overs.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Much-better from Bhuvi! Goes back to bowling the length balls and targeting the stumps. Sam blocks it.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Something had to give and it has given away a boundary! Bhuvneshwar tries to go short but it sits up nicely for Sam. He pulls it over in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. A boundary after 31 balls.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now. Length ball on middle and off, Sam once again blocks it. The required rate is going up now. 92 needed in 87 now.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Good length ball shaping away from the southpaw. Sam defends it to cover.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Bhuvi starts his new spell with a fuller ball on middle and leg. Curran keeps it out.
