39.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahul looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul keeps it out.
Update on Billings injury is that he has sprained his collar bone, he is receiving treatment and hopefully, he should be fine to bat.
39.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 200 up for India!
39.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Pandya guides it towards third man for a single.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pandya drives it to point.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Pandya keeps it out.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Hardik defends it off the back foot.
38.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Pandya looks to slash but misses it.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pandya defends it off the back foot.
Which Pandya will walk out to bat? Will it be the younger one, Hardik or the older one on debut, Krunal? It will be Hardik Pandya!
38.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! How unlucky is Shikhar Dhawan? He timed this shot perfectly but has also found the fielder to perfection. An inch or two to the right and this would have raced to the fence. End of a fabulous knock. Dhawan falls two short of his 18th ton but take nothing away from this fantastic innings. Back of a length delivery outside off, Dhawan pulls it with a short-arm jab. He times it well but ends up hitting it too close to short mid-wicket. Morgan there reacts quickly and takes a sharp catch low to his right. Stokes gets his second, both the Indian openers, and one can say both a tad lucky. Stokes is not complaining though.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Rahul looks to defend but gets hit on the rib.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rahul leaves it alone.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Rahul looks to pull but gets hit on the thigh pad.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a run.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
Ben Stokes is back! 1/23 from his 4 overs so far.
35.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Rahul looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahul drives it to covers.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan blocks it off the front foot.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul pushes it towards point for a quick single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it to covers.
