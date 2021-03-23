India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Curran flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a run.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Ali does well to duck under it.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Curran flicks it through square leg for a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Curran drives it back towards the bowler where Krishna does well to stop it with his foot.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Curran defends it off the back foot.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Curran punches it through mid on for a single.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Curran defends it off the back foot.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Curran flicks it to mid-wicket.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Curran pushes it to point.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Curran defends it off the back foot.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a run.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Ali punches it through covers for a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Ali taps it to point.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Curran taps it towards covers for a single. Gill goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen cross ends.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Ali guides it towards third man for a run.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Curran flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Sam Curran is the new batsman in.
32.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna comes back for his third spell and gets his third wicket. The budding stand has been broken and India get things back in their favor. Prasidh Krishna hits the deck hard around off, Billings has a push at it but the extra pace sees him push it uppishly. It goes to the right of the man at cover. Skipper, Virat Kohli there moves to that side and takes a good catch. 102 runs still needed.
32.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer outside off, Billings sways away from it.
Change in bowling. Prasidh Krishna is back on! He was the one who revitalised the bowling nad got India back in the game with a brilliant second spell.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Ali pushes it back towards the bowler.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Sam punches it through mid off for a single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a run.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Billings punches it through mid off for a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Ali flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Ali pushes it back towards the bowler.
DRINKS! This game is right in the balance. England after a solid start have thrown it away as the middle order collapsed. Moeen and Billings are looking to get things back on track. They have stitched a solid stand now worth 46. India know they are well in this as they need just a couple more to get back on top. At this point, it is very evenly poised. England need another 106 runs to win.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Moeen drives it through point for a run.
30.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kuldeep bowls it wide outside off, Ali offers no shot to this one.
30.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Kuldeep is guilty of bowling in the slot of Moeen. Moeen appreciates the kind gesture with grace and slogs it over long on for a biggie.
30.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Ali looks to cut but misses it.
30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It was in the air but well placed! Floated on off, Moeen sweeps it over square leg and gets a boundary.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Billings pulls it through square leg for a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Billings defends it off the back foot.
