India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Kohli cuts it through point for a boundary.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Kohli pushes it to point.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Dhawan pushes it through mid on for a single.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards fine leg. Adil Rashid misfields. The batsmen get two runs.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Kohli punches it through point for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli drives it back towards the bowler.
23.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a single.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Full on middle, Kohli drives it past the bowler down the ground for a boundary.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Kohli looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards the off side.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it through point for a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It is umpire's call! Flighted delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. England think and go for the review. Ultra Edge shows there is no spike on this one. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call. So, Dhawan survives!
Review time! An appeal for lbw! Shikhar Dhawan is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call.
23.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50 for Shikhar Dhawan! It has been a good innings from him. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a biggie.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli defends it to point.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Kohli looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the off side.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Kohli offers no shot to this one.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Kohli drives it to covers.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is dispatched! Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Kohli defends it to covers.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Kohli makes room and cuts it behind point. Tom Curran runs and does well to stop it before the ropes. Two runs taken.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan chips it over mid-wicket for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Dhawan comes forward and blocks it.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Dhawan guides it towards third man for a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan defends it to point.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Kohli drives it through covers for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to point.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full on off, Kohli drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
