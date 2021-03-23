India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Stokes offers a solid defense on this one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes keeps it out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
Ben Stokes walks out to bat at number 3!
DRINKS! A success for India but it has been all England in the second innings so far. It was the Bairstow-Roy show before the latter departed. Jonny has been bravo though. He is unbeaten on 80 now and has given England a dream start. They need just another 183 off 214 balls. India will hope that they can find a way to get a couple more wickets in quick succession and get back in this game.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It popped out of substitute, Suryakumar Yadav's hand but he managed to take in the second attempt! Good length ball outside off, Roy looks to place it away from backward point but hits it uppishy and straight to the fielder there. Substitute, Suryakumar Yadav's initial attempt pops out of his hand but he manages to take it in the second attempt. Prasidh Krishna manages to break the opening stand and also gets his first victim in ODI. Another 40 from Roy and he departs. It has been a tale too familiar for Roy in the white ball leg of this tour.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short delivery on off, Roy punches it uppishly towards point for a boundary.
Prasidh Krishna is back on!
13.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow cuts it to point.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Googly on off, does not matter. Bairstow gets under the ball and smashes it over long on for a biggie. Jonny races to 80 with that! This is just vicious from the Yorkshire man!
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Roy plays a reverse sweep towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on leg, Bairstow looks to sweep but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Roy looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Bairstow defends it back towards the bowler.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full on middle, Bairstow sweeps it over square leg for a biggie.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is powered! Loopy delivery on middle, Bairstow comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on middle, Bairstow plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Roy drives it through mid off for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Roy defends it off the back foot.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Bairstow cuts it to point.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Roy looks to sweep but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it through mid off for a single.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Rustiness visible in Kuldeep's first over so far;. He once again bowls short on middle. One thing you do not do when Jonny Bairstow is in such a blistering touch is bowl short to him. Kuldeep makes this mistake and gets the treatment. Bairstow smacks his pull over the cow corner region for a biggie. Brings up the 100-runs stand with this biggie.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR BAIRSTOW! His 14th in ODIs and this one has come off just 40 deliveries. Short on leg, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary to bring up his milestone. He raises his bat as his teammates applaud his effort. Jonny Bravo!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
Change in bowling. Kuldeep Yadav who has not had much game time lately is into the action.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Bairstow looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow punches it back towards the bowler.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow keeps it out.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Bairstow defends it off the front foot.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Roy pushes it through mid on for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is dispatched! Short delivery on off, Roy punches it through covers for a boundary.
