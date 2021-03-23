India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Little collusion but no harm done. Length ball on middle, Rohit taps it towards mid on.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Tom! Goes back to the initial plan of bowling the hard length. It is on middle and comes back in. Rohit looks to play but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit puts on his dancing shoes and gets a boundary! Tom sees Rohit come down the track and bangs it short. The Hitman does not care, he loves to pull and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Fullish on off, Dhawan looks to defend but gets an outside edge which sees the ball go to third man for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, SD taps it to point.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Dhawan defends it.
DRINKS! A solid start for India. They have not come firing off the blocks but have got a solid start without losing a wicket. With the kind of batting they have, they are very much capable to make up for the lost deliveries towards the end. England have bowled tight lines and lengths and been very good in the field so far. They though need to find a way to get rid of this stand as if this keeps going longer, both the batters are more than capable to put the English bowlers on the sword as the game goes on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty to finish the over. Fullish ball outside off, Rohit leans forward to have a poke at it. The ball though shapes away and beats the outside edge of Ro's willow.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and goes to the leg side. Leg bye taken.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and gets the treatment. Stokes bangs it in short and the field is set for him to do that. Ben though bowls it on the leg side. Dhawan hooks it fine of fine leg and gets another boundary.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Length ball on the pads, Dhawan flicks it away from fine leg. They look for two straightaway and get it with ease.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan taps it to cover and looks for one. Rohit though is quick to kill that idea.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Stokes starts with a good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it.
Change in bowling. Ben Stokes is introduced into the action as the second bowling change.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Edged but away! Length delivery on off, Dhawan looks to defend but the ball shapes away and catches the outside edge of Dhawan's willow. It goes past the diving fielder at slip. There is third man in place so he gets a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) 50 comes up now for India! Back of a length delivery on off, Rohit turns it to the on side and takes a single to bring up the 50-run opening stand.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Rohit looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Another impeccable delivery! Tom hits the hard length around off. Rohit comes inside his stumps and moves forward a bit. Rohit then looks to defend but the ball shapes away and squares him up.
12.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Shortish and outside off, Sharma looks to play this one to the off side, gently but fails to connect bat with ball this time.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! England have been very good in the field so far! Length ball outside off, Rohit looks to play it away from backward point. Roy there dives to his left and saves runs for his side.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. 7 off it and that would probably be the last over from Sam Curran's first spell. Good length ball on off, Dhawan taps it to point. 6-1-22-0, Sam Curran's number so far.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Another single. Outside off on a length. Rohit dabs it to third man and gets one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it to deep mid-wicket and trudges to the other end.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Length ball outside off, Dhawan places it away from point and third man. He looks for two and gets it with ease.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Rohit taps it to the off side for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good shot but there is protection in the deep! Short and wide outside off. Dhawan slaps it to the off side but there is sweeper cover in place. Just a single
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sam overcooks the bouncer! It is outside off, the ball just takes off the surface. Buttler does extremely well to jump high and take it.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Peach of a delivery to finish the over. Good length delivery pitching outside off and jagging back in at pace. Rohit looks to defend but gets taken aback by the swing on this one. The ball hits the pad and goes to Buttler behind the stump. Tom goes up in appeal but has no support for him and the umpire is unmoved.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Dhawan turns it to the on side and trudges to the other end.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish outside off, Rohit runs it down to third man and rotates.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Rohit plays it to point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads now, Dhawan tucks it behind square leg and gets a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good ball! A very solid start for Tom Curran! He starts with a fuller ball around off. It forces Dhawan to have a poke at it. The ball shapes away and beats the outside edge of Shikhar's willow as it goes to the keeper.
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India are 64/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.