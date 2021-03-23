India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) An absolute jaffa to finish the over! That cut him in half! Good length ball pitching outside off. Roy looks to defend it but the ball goes between the gates of bat and pad and goes to the keeper.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Good running! Length ball angling in to the batter. Bairstow punches it awkwardly to the left of Shardul Thakur at mid on and gets a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Outside off, Bairstow punches it but finds cover.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Bairstow defends it with the swing to cover.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Jonny blocks it.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around off. Bairstow looks to pull but then looks to pull back. Too late as he chips it over mid-wicket for a couple.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now through the on side! Short around the body, Roy pulls it behind square on the leg side and away from fine leg for a boundary. Solid end to the over for England. 8 from it.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! First boundary of the innings and it comes from the bat of Jason Roy! Slightly overpitched on off, Roy leans forward and drives it wonderfully through mid off for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Another very good ball! Prasidh hits the deck hard on off, the ball hits the bat of Roy hard as he defends it.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Roy blocks it.
3.2 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! Good length ball outside off. It comes back in sharply. Roy looks to punch it away from his body but misses as the ball cuts Jason in half.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Roy pushes it to mid on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another inswinger. This is around off, Bairstow defends it with a straight bat. 4 off Bhuvi's second.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket with the swing.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bairstow shuffles inside the stumps. Bhuvi misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Bairstow looks to flick but misses.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Inswinger outside off and on a length. Bairstow punches it against the swing to cover.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow keeps it out.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Roy flicks it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Roy is up and running! Length ball around off, Roy drives it through covers. It does not have the legs to reach the fence. Two taken.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A wild swing and a miss! Fullish ball outside off. Jonny Bairstow does not move his legs toward the ball and looks to slash it on the up through cover. The ball goes between his bat and stumps to the keeper. Exciting start for Prasidh Krishna in ODIs.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on the stumps, Bairstow blocks it.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Bairstow pushes it to mid off.
1.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Wild delivery from Prasidh Krishna! He misses his radar and bowls one well down the leg side. The ball keeps moving away from KL Rahul. He puts a dive to no avail and the ball races to the fence.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Absolute peach of a delivery from Prasidh Krishna! Good length ball coming in from outside off. Bairstow looks to play it with a gap between his bat and pad. The ball hits the knee roll and goes behind to the keeper. A huge appeal follows but the umpire is unmoved. Kohli asks people around him but no one gives him a vote of confidence. So no review.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a brace.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Right on the money first up! Krishna steams in and bowls a back of a length delivery on off. Bairstow defends it to the off side.
Who will start with the other new ball? Will it be the pace of debutant Prasidh Krishna or swing of Shardul Thakur? It will be the debutant, Prasidh Krishna!
0.6 over (1 Run) Bairstow gets off the mark! Just two off the first over. The last ball is on middle, Bairstow tucks it to the left of mid-wicket and keeps the strike with a single. First run of the bat in this innings.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball on off, Bairstow defends it to mid on and calls a loud no.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good ball! Good length ball pitching outside off and jagging back in. Bairstow looks to defend but misses and gets high on the thigh pad.
0.3 over (1 Run) Now the in-dipper! Bhuvneshwar misses his line and bowls it on the pad. Roy looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the thigh pad and goes to the on side. They take a leg bye. England get their first run of the chase but Roy is yet to get off the mark.
0.2 over (0 Run) Again hint of movement away from the batter. It is once again outside off, Roy taps it to point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Hint away swing for Bhuvneshwar first up. He starts with a good length ball pitching on off and moving away. Roy defends it away from his bat.
