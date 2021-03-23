India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Sharma looks to push but misses it due to the seam movement on this one. Another maiden. Back-to-back maidens.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Rohit keeps it out.
The physio is out now to have a look at Rohit Sharma. Hopefully, he is fine to continue.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That has hit him on the box! Good length delivery pitching on off and coming back in. Rohit looks to defend but the ball bounces a little extra. It hits Rohit's arm before going on to hit the unmentionables. That is painful.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Sharma shoulders arms to it.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Sharma defends it off the front foot.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Dhawan lets it go.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Dhawan looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Dhawan pushes it to mid off.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Dhawan leaves it alone.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Dhawan drives it to covers.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on leg, Dhawan flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
There is some issue with the ball and Morgan has shown it to the umpire. The umpire is having a look at it and looks like it is being changed.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! First boundary of the day and it comes off the bat of Shikhar Dhawan! Wood goes short but also offers width outside off. There is a steeping bounce on this one but Dhawan gets on top of the bounce and slashes it through cover for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a peach of a delivery! Wood hits the deck hard and makes the ball jag back in. Dhawan looks to punch but the ball comes back in, cuts him in half, and goes over the stumps.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Sharma pushes it towards point for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rohit flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan punches it through point for a run.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Sharma flicks it through square leg for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Sharma looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. England think for a review but decide against it as Curran was not interested in it.
Sam Curran to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Just a single off it. On the pads, Dhawan flicks it but finds short fine leg.
0.5 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, it moves away a bit. Dhawan looks to drive but gets beaten.
0.4 over (1 Run) Rohit and India are off the mark! Back of a length on middle, Rohit tucks it to square leg. He calls for a run and Dhawan is quick to respond. They get it with ease.
0.3 over (0 Run) Beauty! Misses the outside edge by just a whisker! Wood bowls the hard length around off. It is in the channel of uncertainty. Rohit looks to punch it off his back foot but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) Wood bowls it short now on middle. Rohit hops and tucks it to the leg side of the pitch. He looks for a run but Dhawan is quick to turn it down.
0.1 over (0 Run) Hint of shape for Wood first up! Good length ball wide outside off. It shapes away from Rohit. Sharma is happy to see it carry to the keeper.
Done and dusted with the national anthems of both the teams. We are all set to begin. The England players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for India. Mark Wood will start the proceedings for England.
Time for the national anthems. First it will be England followed by India.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
India skipper, Virat Kohli, says that he is happy to bat first. Adds that they had different plans but it is a nice opportunity for them to put runs on the board. Mentions that he remembers that last time they chased around 350 here and Kedar Jadhav played an excellent knock that time. Informs Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna are making their ODI debuts today.
Eoin Morgan, England skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that they will look to restrict India under 250. Mentions that the wicket is nice and it will not change as there is no dew. Informs that Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali come in. Further says that Archer is injured and he misses out.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. England win the toss and elect to bowl first!
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are down with the pitch report. Agarkar says that there is a big covering of grass on the surface. Dasgupta says that the track will help the fast bowlers as there is some firmness on the surface. Adds that there is wind blowing here. Agarkar says there is no dew but the batsmen need to score more runs here. Dasgupta ends by saying that 280 would be a par score.
Breaking news - Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their India cap and they will be making their ODI debut for India.
Hello and welcome to the first ODI between India and England in Pune. The hosts would look to continue their winning momentum from the T20I series and start the ODI leg with a win. They have a good bowling attack. On the other hand, England would want their batting to come good and put pressure on India. Archer is injured. They would want Wood, Jordan and Sam Curran to do well. Stay tuned for the toss and the teams.
