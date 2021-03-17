After crashing to a defeat in the third T20I against England, India will be aiming to level the five-match series in the fourth T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite an unbeaten knock of 77 runs by Virat Kohli, the hosts couldn't prevent Eoin Morgan's side from taking a 2-1 lead. India could only set a target of 157 runs, which England overcame in 18.2 overs. Opener Jos Buttler smashed 83 off 52 balls and remained unbeaten, and Mark Wood registered three wickets, putting India in a tight spot in the ongoing series. In the fourth T20I, the hosts will be aiming for a better all-round display. Meanwhile, the visitors will be trying to seal the series.

When will the India vs England 4th T20I take place?

The India vs England 4th T20I will take place on March 18, Thursday.

Where will the India vs England 4th T20I be played?

The India vs England 24th T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs England 4th T20I begin?

The India vs England 4th T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I?

The live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I will be available on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th T20I?

Promoted

The India vs England 4th T20I will be broadcast live on Start Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)