The Indian Cricket Team had their first training session at the Chepauk in Chennai on Monday evening, after the squad completed their quarantine and cleared all their Covid tests. The team is in the Tamil Nadu capital for the first two Tests against England. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share snippets from the team's first outing after quarantine in Chennai. The players were seen sharing a few laughs and later playing a game of "foot-volley".

"#TeamIndia enjoys a fun outing at Chepauk ahead of the first Test against England," the BCCI wrote along with the video.

Team bonding

Regroup after quarantine

A game of footvolley #TeamIndia enjoys a fun outing at Chepauk ahead of the first Test against England.



Watch the full video

The team also had their first net session on Tuesday and were welcomed by a "rousing speech" from head coach Ravi Shastri.

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach Ravi Shastri who welcomes the group with a rousing address.

India and England will face off on a four-match Test series beginning on February 5.

The first two Tests will be played in Chennai, while the final two games will be held at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

The series takes on more importance as it is now virtually a shootout for a spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

With Australia postponing their tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand have been guaranteed a spot in the WTC final, but the second finalist's spot is still open.

The two sides will then face off in five T20 Internationals (T20Is) in Ahmedabad, before going to Pune for three ODIs.