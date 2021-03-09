Washington Sundar was one of the heroes of India's emphatic win over England in the fourth and final Test that helped the hosts win the four-match series 3-1. Sundar, who made a name for himself thanks to his gritty batting in Australia, once again excelled with the bat in hand, scoring a brilliant 96 not out to help India take a decisive first innings lead in Ahmedabad. However, the young left-hander was left stranded four short of a deserved century after the hosts lost their final three wickets on the same score. At the time, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer had put out a meme from a scene from the movie '3 Idiots', poking fun at the trio of Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj -- the three players that were dismissed before Sundar could reach his maiden hundred.

Late on Monday, Washington Sundar responded to Jaffer's tweet.

Thanks a lot bhaiya! Dad will definitely treat them with a lot of biryani and Halwa! — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 8, 2021

The Background

It all started when Sundar, in his maiden Test innings in Brisbane against Australia, scored a courageous 62 to bail India out of a precarious situation. India went on to win the Gabba Test and clinch the series in Australia.

However, Washington Sundar's father had expressed his disappointment on his son missing out on a hundred.

India Crush England

Sundar's 96 was crucial to India's cause as the hosts won by an innings and 25 runs to book their place in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

India were in trouble after England reduced them to 146 for six in the first innings. But a rampant Rishabh Pant and Sundar got together to notch a 113-run partnership and put India in the driver's seat.

India were bowled out for 365 with Sundar stranded on 96 as India took a 160-run lead. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel spun a web around the English batsmen in the second innings, both taking five-wicket hauls, as the visitors were packed off for 135.