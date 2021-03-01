Amid debate over the third Test pitch, West Indies great Vivian Richards slammed England for complaining about the spinning wicket and added that he wants to see a similar track in the final Test of the series. India had managed to defeat England within two days in the pink-ball Test. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that didn't turn and skidded through from the spinners. But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen.

India batsman Rohit Sharma clarified that he did not think the pitch had any demons. Even skipper Virat Kohli was vocal about the dreadful batting display from the two teams. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also echoed the sentiments.

Further, Richards also feels that batters need to prepare themselves for these conditions rather than complaining about the spinning conditions.

"I've been asked questions recently about the Test match that was played in India... the second and third Test match against England. And I am a little confused about the question really because there seems to be a lot of moaning and groaning about the wicket that they were playing on," Richards said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"I just felt that the ones who are moaning, in my opinion, should realise that there are times that you're going to get a seaming track, a ball that is basically jumping off a good length and everyone thinks that's a problem for batters. There are times batters sometimes cope with that.

"But now you've seen the other side, and this is why I think it was given the name Test match cricket, because of the test of the mind and will and everything else that goes with it when you're competing.

"And the complaints have been that the wicket is spinning too much and all that sorts of stuff. This is another side of the arc guys.

"People seem to forget that if you're going to India, you should expect that. You are going to spin land. You should basically prepare yourself to know what you're going to encounter rather than the moaning and groaning, especially just recently how quickly that Test match was over.

"It gives England an opportunity and a chance to assess things, to believe that for some reason the wicket that they're going to encounter in the fourth Test is going to be the same.

"If I was India or I had anything to do with the preparations of the wicket, I would bring in very much the same," Richards added.

One of the living legends of the game Richards went on to praise the Indian side and said England should come out of their comfort zone and they have to face the spin.

"Ever since that first Test match, England were in their comfort zone. They have now been taken out of their comfort zone at present and they have got to find ways and means to cope with what they are going to encounter," he said.

"Spin in all part of the game, this is what a Test match brings. The Indian pacers have been brilliant over the past few years in terms of substance, wicket-taking ability and stuff like that.

"But now that you're in India, you are going to encounter things and have got to find a way. You're going to get dirty. There is nothing in the rule book that says I've got to score my runs in pretty, classical ways," he said.

"I just believe all the moaning and groaning has got to stop and just see the classical side of things in terms of the Indian armoury. And from where I'm sitting, it's good to see," the West Indian signed off.