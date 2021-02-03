Team India give the final touches to their preparations two days out from the first Test against England in Chennai where the likes of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli were seen having a hit in the nets even as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit and Kohli stood in a formation for slip catching. Bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, too were seen in action at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The first Test will be played at the same venue starting February 5.

"The hustle never stops. #TeamIndia getting match ready ahead of the first #INDvENG Test at Chepauk," the BCCI posted on Instagram along with a video showing snippets from India's preparations.

Players from the Indian contingent completed their quarantine on Monday and hit the ground for training the same evening.

On Tuesday, India had their first net session with most players participating after coach Ravi Shastri and captain Kohli addressed the team huddle in the morning.

India and England play a four-Test series and the first two Tests will be played in Chennai.

The second Test will have 50 per cent crowd attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The remaining two Tests will be played at Ahmedabad's newly-built Motera Stadium.

The third Test of the series will be a day-night affair and will be played with a pink ball.

The Tests will be followed by five T20Is, all of which will be played in Ahmedabad, and three ODIs in Pune to end the tour in March.