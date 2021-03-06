Virat Kohli took to social media to express his feelings after India completed an emphatic win over England in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India beat England by an innings and 25 runs to clinch the four-match series 3-1 and seal a place in the final of World Test Championship (WTC). Kohli shared a couple of pictures from the fourth Test and said that the team worked really hard to reach the final of WTC. "We worked really hard for this, happy to be in the finals. Looking forward," Kohli captioned the pictures on Twitter.

In the match, Kohli failed with the bat and couldn't trouble the scorers as he got a snorter from Ben Stokes that took the edge of his bat and Ben Foakes completed a simple catch behind the stumps.

However, Kohli marshaled his troops well despite being a bowler short in the second innings.

Ishant Sharma, who suffered an injury in the fourth Test, did not bowl in the second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel took five wickets each in the second innings on Day 3 of the fourth Test as India bundled England out for 135 to win the match.

Both teams will meet at the same venue on March 12 for the Twenty20 International series opener.

India and England are scheduled to play five T20Is in Ahmedabad which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.