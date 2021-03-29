India's thrilling victory over England in the third and the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1, sent Twitter into a frenzy as fans and cricketers flooded the micro-blogging site with their congratulatory messages. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri congratulated the players for registering yet another series win, beat a strong England side in all three formats. "Congratulations Guys for holding up and having a season of a lifetime in toughest of times across all formats and hemispheres against 2 of the best teams in the world. Take a bow #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," Shastri tweeted.

England all-rounder Sam Curran played a scintillating knock under pressure and almost took his side over the line but Indian bowlers held their nerves towards the end to seal the match and the series for the hosts.

"What a way to finish the series! Top knock, Sam Curran, but india just about managed to sneak home. A fitting end to a remarkable four and a half months for this indian side that should be proud of everything it has achieved! #INDvsENG," wrote VVS Laxman.

Praising Sam Curran's late fightback, former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Sam Curran is some talent and he nearly pulled it off for England. But in the end, Khaali haath aaye thhey, khaali haath jaayenge England waale. Good win for Team India but across formats this has been a well fought series. #INDvsENG."

"What a game ! Unlucky Sam Curran could not pull that off after such a great knock ! Natrajan so good under pressure after such little experience! congratulations team to win all 3 series! @RishabhPant17 special knock @BhuviOfficial top spell @imShard #INDvsENG," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

"Congratulations #TeamIndia for a clinical series win. You fought like warriors, conquered every challenge thrown at you and won the series. Witnessed some world-class cricket throughout by both the teams @BCCI #INDvsENG," tweeted Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina.

The Indian players will now be seen in action during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which will get underway on April 9 in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.