India are gearing up for the third Test against England at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, which begins on Wednesday. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share pictures from the team's training session under the lights ahead of the crucial Day-Night game. "#TeamIndia practice under lights as they gear up for the pink-ball Test at the Cricket Stadium at Motera," the Indian cricket board captioned the post. Captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant can be seen batting in the nets in the pictures, while pacer Mohammed Siraj is also spotted bowling.

#TeamIndia practice under lights as they gear up for the pink-ball Test at the Cricket Stadium at Motera. @Paytm #INDvENG



Here are a few snapshots from the nets session pic.twitter.com/bXOMd5ARxn - BCCI (@BCCI) February 22, 2021

This will be only the second Day-Night Test held in India and only the third time that India will play one.

India's first Day-Night Test came at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Bangladesh in 2019, where Virat Kohli scored a century and Ishant Sharma took five wickets as the hosts ran out comfortable winners.

India also played Australia in a pink-ball Test in Adelaide just before the England series, where they suffered the infamous 36 all-out to go 1-0 down in the contest Down Under, before eventually coming back to record a historic win.

India and England come into the third Test with the series tied at 1-1.

Promoted

England took the lead in the series in the first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, before India won the second game - also held at the same venue.

The Day-Night Test at the Motera will also be the first international match to be held at the stadium after it was renovated to make it the largest cricket stadium in the world.