Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he will miss being there for the start of the first international match at the newly renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ganguly, who recently underwent two angioplasties, will not be there for the third Test between India and England, which is also going to be only the second day-night Test to be held in the country. "Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah," the BCCI president tweeted.

Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, responded to Ganguly's tweet.

Thank you Sourav bhai.I will miss your presence. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 24, 2021

The Motera Stadium is slated to be inaugurated on Wednesday by President Ram Nath Kovind, with PM Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in attendance.

Following its renovation, the Motera is now the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of 1,10,000 people.

On Tuesday, Rijiju had visited the Motera stadium along with Jay Shah.

"I can say that the Motera Stadium which is the largest in the world, is not just the biggest, but is one of the best stadiums in the world. The facilities for the spectators and players are top-notch," the Sports Minister said.

India and England come into the third Test with the series tied at 1-1.