Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter on Thursday to thank fans for the outpouring "love and support" he has been receiving after suffering a shoulder injury during the first ODI between India and England on Tuesday. Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series on Wednesday and a day later, it was announced that he will miss the entirety of the Indian Premier League 2021. Iyer wrote a message for his fans on Twitter and the Indian middle-order batsman promised to be back soon.

I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon pic.twitter.com/RjZTBAnTMX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2021

The 26-year-old was fielding at extra cover when he dived to his left to save a boundary but landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

Iyer was taken off the field immediately and was later taken for scans. He did not take any further part in the first ODI as Shubman Gill came on the field as the substitute fielder.

India had named a strong 18-man squad for the ongoing ODI series and hence did not announce any replacement for the remaining two games.

The second ODI will be played on Friday while the third and final match is scheduled to be played on Sunday.