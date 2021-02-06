Joe Root scored a double hundred as England made Indian bowlers toil on the second day of the first Test in Chennai. Watching his mainstream bowlers struggle against England's batsmen and to give them some respite, India skipper Virat Kohli handed the ball to Rohit Sharma just before tea and soon it became a talking point on the internet. Rohit, who hardly bowls, mimicked veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's action which brought a smile on Indian fans' face. Rohit bowled just two overs and gave away seven runs.

Here's the video:

Mumbai Indians, the franchise Rohit has led to five IPL titles, tweeted about the same on their Twitter handle. "@ImRo45 does a @harbhajan_singh on the last ball before," the IPL team wrote on Twitter.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, known for his witty tweets, also reacted to Rohit's bowling.

"So how's the test going?"

"Rohit Sharma is bowling"

"Oh got it."#INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 6, 2021

While Rohit doesn't bowl much, he certainly has quite a few variations up his sleeves for a part-time bowler. During the Brisbane Test against Australia last month, Rohit rolled his arm over and bowled a medium pace delivery to complete Navdeep Saini's over.

The visitors completely dominated the play on the second day as well, with England skipper Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes keeping Indian bowlers at bay in the morning session.

Root continued his scintillating form and before getting out in the final session, becoming the first-ever batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test appearance.

Root faced 377 balls in his marathon innings before left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem trapped him in front of the stumps, bringing his 218-run knock to an end.