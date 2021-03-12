Rishabh Pant played yet another remarkable reverse scoop against a fast bowler, this time off the bowling of Jofra Archer, in the first T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad on Friday. Pant had played a similar shot against James Anderson during the fourth Test against England at the same venue earlier this month. Pant looked to attack from the word go in India's innings even as they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. Pant played that shot in the fourth over of the innings when India were 8 for 2 after having lost KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli.

A.U.D.A.C.I.O.U.S!



Statutory Warning: Do not try this unless you are @RishabhPant17! @Paytm #TeamIndia #INDvENG



Watch how Rishabh reverse-scooped Jofra Archer for a six! — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2021

He followed up that six with a neatly-done flick off the legs for a boundary as India looked to fight their way back into the contest.

Archer's express pace did not deter the Indian wicket-keeper batsman, who went down on one knee and took the ball almost from leg stump before scooping it over the slips and all the way for six.

In the fourth Test, Pant had played a game-changing innings of 101 in the first innings that helped India to an innings win.

His outrageous shot on Friday drew applause from fans and cricketers across camps with the likes of VVS Laxman, Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh tweeting to express their bewilderment and awe.

"Holy smokes! Pant has just played the greatest shot that's ever been played in cricket. Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand-new white ball at 90mph for 6," tweeted Pietersen.

Holy smokes!

Pant has just played the greatest shot that's ever been played in cricket.

Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6.

— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 12, 2021

"What a incredible shot from @RishabhPant17. Looking forward to him bailing the team out this terrible situation just like he did in the last few Tests," tweeted Laxman.

What a incredible shot from @RishabhPant17 Looking forward to him bailing the team out this terrible situation just like he did in the last few Tests. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ggUfOqBU85 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 12, 2021

This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless ! Reverse sweep or shot I don't know what to call it ! But @RishabhPant17 hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that ! Game on !! #IndiavsEnglandT20 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 12, 2021

Yuvraj joined the chorus: "This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless ! Reverse sweep or shot I don't know what to call it ! But @RishabhPant17 hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that ! Game on !!"