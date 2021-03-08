While former cricketers raised question over England's rotation policy, all-rounder Sam Curran feels the rest given to a player is important as living in a bio-secure bubble is tough. In the recently concluded Test series against India, England's rotation policy came under severe criticism and the side has been accused of not prioritising the India Test series. The rotation policy saw Jonny Bairstow being rested for the first two Tests against India, and he was a shadow of himself in the next two Tests that he played, as he joined Shane Warne in the list at the second spot for recording most ducks against India.

But Curran admitted that he feels refreshed for the white-ball series against India and the rest given to him has made the all-rounder raring to go for the upcoming T20Is.

"Definitely there has been a lot of stuff spoken about it (rotation policy). So I think as a player it's been greatly beneficial, the bubbles are really tough from a players perspective. Being away for long periods, it's nice coming back and I do feel really refreshed and raring to go for this white-ball series," said Curran in a virtual press conference on Monday.

"I think it's gonna be a great series and like you said there have been various players who had their break and I am sure guys might say similar things. One reacts to bubble in different ways and that's why I think ECB has allowed us to get out and come back. It's about keeping us mentally and physically fresh in that aspect. I appreciate the break that I was given," he added.

Curran highlighted the long terms benefit of rotation policy while pointing out the big summer England is going to witness later this year.

"You have to look at the broader aspect, like there is a T20 World Cup, the Ashes, the big India summer when they tour England and obviously New Zealand's Tests now," said Curran.

"I think it's a really busy period and England are making sure they get it right in the long term, like to make sure we are playing a lot of cricket and not burning out at the same time," he added.

India and England will face each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Really nice to be back in India, obviously a great place to play cricket. I left Sri Lanka, had my break and it was nice to get home and see my family and loved ones. The travel issues extended my break a little bit. Really excited to be in India again," said Curran.

Earlier, England head coach Chris Silverwood suggested that visitors might look to continue the rotation policy in the Ashes which is scheduled for later this year.