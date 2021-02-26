Ravichandran Ashwin knows his numbers as well as he knows his cricket, and this was on show when he successfully recalled the batsmen whom he dismissed to get to 100, 200, 300 and 400 Test wickets. The 34-year-old off spinner became the fastest Indian and the second-fastest bowler overall to reach 400 wickets on Thursday, Day Two of India's third Test against England. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ashwin reeled off the names of his 100th, 200th, 300th and 400th victims in Tests and even recalled their mode of dismissals.

Ashwin's 100th Test wicket was West Indies' Darren Sammy, whom he dismissed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"He swiped across, went to short mid-wicket," Ashwin recalled how he had dismissed Sammy.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson was Ashwin's 200th scalp. Williamson was dismissed in New Zealand's first innings of the first Test on the 2016 tour.

The 300th wicket came at Nagpur as Ashwin dismissed Sri Lanka's Lahiru Gamage in the second Test of the 2017 tour.

With that dismissal, Ashwin also became the fastest to 300 Test wickets, getting there in just 54 Tests.

The 400th was England's Jofra Archer, who was dismissed LBW on Day Two of the Ahmedabad Test on Thursday as India beat England by 10 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Ashwin took 77 Tests to reach 400 wickets, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan who got to the milestone in just 72 Tests.

A defeat in the third Test knocked England out of contention for a place in the World Test Championship final.

If India avoid defeat in the fourth Test, they will make the final of the Championship and face New Zealand at Lord's in June.