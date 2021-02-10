Former England spinner Monty Panesar suggested the India vs England Test series be renamed to "Tendulkar Cook trophy" after Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook, the teams' top scorers in Test cricket. "Eng v India test series should be called "Tendulkar Cook trophy" because both have highest test runs for their countries, they played a lot against each other and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we don't have a series named after him," wrote Panesar in a tweet on Wednesday.

Eng v India test series should be called "Tendulkar Cook trophy " because both have highest test runs for their countries,they played a lot against eachother and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we dont have a series named after him. @englandcricket @BCCI #INDvENG — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 10, 2021

India's home Test series against England are played for the Anthony De Mello Trophy while India's away series are played for the Pataudi Trophy.

Panesar's suggestion evoked many responses from fans who came up with their own combinations.

"Why not Botham-Kapil trophy?" wrote one user.

"Let's wait for a year or two ...it will be Kohli - Root Trophy," wrote another.

One user even suggested Panesar's name for the trophy.

"Harbhajan Panesar trophy " would have worked if I had 300 plus test wickets #INDvENG #Cricket — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 10, 2021

"Why not bhajji- panesar trophy?" wrote the user, referring to Panesar and India off spinner Harbhajan Singh.

To this, Panesar replied: " "Harbhajan Panesar trophy" would have worked if I had 300 plus test wickets."

Panesar, who was part of the England Test team that last won a series in India back in 2012, played 50 Tests and picked up 167 wickets.

Promoted

England made a winning start to their 2021 tour of India by beating the hosts by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai.

The second Test will be played at the same venue - MA Chidambaram Stadium - and will begin on February 13.