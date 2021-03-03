Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been on a trolling spree regarding the pitch in Ahmedabad for the third Test between India and England, which ended inside two days. Following his photo on dug up ground on Tuesday, Vaughan shared a video where he is seen analysing the same piece of land on Wednesday, ahead of the fourth Test which begins a day later. "The much anticipated pitch report for the 4th Test," the former England skipper captioned the video.

Watch Vaughan's funny "pitch report" here:

Vaughan satirically calls the pitch "an absolute beauty" as he goes on to add that it's a pitch where the toss "could be a good one to win".

England batsman Adam Lyth and former England footballer Jamie Redknapp left laughing emojis on Vaughan's post.

However, there were some users who couldn't resist trolling the former right-handed batsman.

"Bolne de bechare ko takleef hui hai (Let the poor guy speak, he has been hurt)," wrote one user, quoting a movie dialogue.

"Imagine getting triggered by a pitch so much you don't stop whining about it. Joe Root and co have moved on. Old Vaughan who dropped his pants while fielding is still on whine mode," wrote another.

Promoted

"it's actually quite funny at this point," another user commented.

"Preparations going well for the 4th Test," Vaughan had captioned his picture on the same ground the day before.

Vaughan is among several former cricketers who criticised the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which witnessed both teams struggling against spinners.