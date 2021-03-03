Michael Vaughan, former England captain, took to Twitter to react to Virat Kohli's comments about the pitch on Wednesday. On the eve of the fourth Test between India and England, Virat Kohli, in a press conference, had said that there is too much unnecessary talk about the pitch and the reason for Team India's success as a unit is that they don't crib about the surface that they play on and always look to improve. Countering these thoughts from Kohli, Vaughan cited reports suggesting that the Chepauk curator was sacked after India lost the first Test in Chennai by 227 runs.

"Pretty sure the Groundsman was sacked after the 1st Test because the pitch was too flat !!!!! Isn't that cribbing about a pitch ?? #JustAsking," Vaughan tweeted.

Pretty sure the Groundsman was sacked after the 1st Test because the pitch was too flat !!!!! Isn't that cribbing about a pitch ?? #JustAsking ? https://t.co/ZlX2RABikZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 3, 2021

The Ahmedabad pitch became talk of the town after the third Test ended inside two days as 17 wickets tumbled on Day 2.

Out of all the 30 wickets that fell in the match, spinners accounted for 28 with Axar Patel, only in his second Test, taking two five-wicket hauls in the match.

Ahead of the fourth Test, Kohli also mentioned that when India lost in New Zealand, no one said a word about the surface but were critical of India as a batting unit. However, spinning tracks always attract unnecessary criticism.

"I am sure even our people never wrote about the pitch when we lost in three days in New Zealand," the skipper said.

"It has always been the case that spinning tracks are criticised but when the ball seams a lot and teams are bundled out for 40-50, no one talks about it," the India captain concluded.