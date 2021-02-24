England head coach Chris Silverwood had defended the rotation policy after the loss in the second Test in Chennai, but former skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the team's selection for the ongoing series against India. Jos Buttler played the first Test and then he was back home while all-rounder Moeen Ali did the same after playing the second game. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow was rested for the first two Tests while premier pacer James Anderson missed the second game even after England emerged victorious in the opening game.

However, Vaughan feels England shouldn't have rotated players against the ''best team in the world''. His remarks came during the ongoing pink-ball Test as England crumbled in front of the Indian spinners.

"England have treated selection for this series like premier league teams treat the early stages of the FA Cup rounds ... #INDvENG Against the best team in the world !!!!!!!" Vaughan tweeted.

Axar Patel and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a field day as India bundled out England for a paltry 112 in the first innings on the opening day of the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Axar, playing in just his second Test, scalped six wickets while Ashwin returned with three wickets as the visitors were bowled out in just 48.4 overs.

This was Axar's second five-wicket haul in a row as he had scalped five in the second innings of the second Test as well.