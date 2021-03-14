As Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made their international debuts for India in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad, Michael Vaughan tweeted jokingly that India had taken his suggestion of playing Mumbai Indians players in the XI. Vaughan had tweeted during the first T20I that the IPL team is better than India in T20s. "I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ..." tweeted Vaughan before the second T20I began on Sunday.

I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

India were restricted to 124 for 7 in the first game, a total England overhauled with ease with eight wickets in hand and more than four overs to spare.

"The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI!!!" Vaughan had tweeted on Friday.

Vaughan's friendly advice had drawn a response from Wasim Jaffer, former India opener.

Jaffer quote-tweeted Vaughan's post and add a comment: "Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael."

Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael😏 #INDvENG https://t.co/sTmGJLrNFt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Jaffer referred to the IPL rule that allows only four overseas players in the XI.

Vaughan has been active on social media with comments on the ongoing England tour.

After the third Test between the teams finished inside two days, Vaughan criticized the pitch used for the game and called India's 10-wicket win "a shallow victory."

Both teams struggled to score on that pitch as neither team managed to cross 150 across three innings. England were bowled out for 112 and 81 as India made 145 and chased down 49 runs to win.

The International Cricket Council on Sunday rated the pitch as "average."