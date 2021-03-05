IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma Battles On For India After Key Wickets
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma will be aiming to build on his momentum and anchor India's innings on Day 2 of the fourth Test match in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Currently four wickets down, India will be aiming to gain some momentum against England on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma is currently unbeaten and will be hoping to build a steady partnership with Rishabh Pant. India lost three wickets on Day 2 before the Lunch break. Jack Leach took the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ben Stokes dismissed Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, James Anderson took the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Earlier on Day 1, India scored 24 for one in response to England's first innings score of 205. The hosts lost the wicket of Shubman Gill, who fell to a delivery by Anderson. Before the Indian innings, England batsmen were subjected to another trial by spin and they couldn't quite find their way out of the web. Axar Patel picked up four wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin took three as England endured another collapse to bundle out for a sub-par score on what looks like a good wicket to bat on. Stokes top-scored for England with 55 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Mar 04, 2021
- 12:35 (IST)One runBess tosses it short, in middle. Rohit pulls it with ease to deep midwicket for a single.
- 12:31 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Anderson, on off. Pant edges it, and it goes past the slip region for a four!
- 12:26 (IST)FOUR!Poor delivery by Bess, a full toss outside off. Rohit smacks it through the covers for a four!
- 12:22 (IST)No runAnderson bowls a full delivery, outside off. Rohit defends it to the left of the pacer.
- 12:17 (IST)One runBess tosses it full, on off. Rohit hits it down to long-on for a single.
- 12:17 (IST)Four byesPoor delivery by Bess, spinning down towards leg side. Rohit tries to smack it over midwicket but doesn't connect. It goes past Foakes, down the leg side towards the boundary.
- 12:14 (IST)No run, IND: 80/4A full length delivery by Anderson, outside off. Pant leaves it.After 38 overs, India are 80 for four.
- 12:13 (IST)The action resumes!Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to resume batting for India. James Anderson to resume proceedings with the ball for England.
- 11:36 (IST)OUT! Ajinkya Rahane c Ben Stokes b James Anderson, IND: 80/4 | LunchBack of a length by Anderson, and Rahane edges it to Stokes, who catches it at second slip.ENGLAND END THE SESSION ON A STRONG NOTE AND INDIA HAVE A LOT TO PONDER ABOUT!Its lunch break now, and India are 80 for four, in 37.5 overs.
- 11:29 (IST)FOUR!A full toss by Bess, and its just too easy for Rahane punches it through the covers for a four!
- 11:25 (IST)Two runsAnderson sends an inswinger, and Rahane glances it to backward square for two runs.
- 11:20 (IST)FOUR!Bess tosses it up, right in Rohit's slot. Rohit goes on his knee, and slog-sweeps it between deep square leg and cow corner for a one-bounce four.
- 11:14 (IST)FOUR!Leach tosses it up outside off, and Rahane pulls it with much aplomb past a diving short midwicket fielder for a four!
- 11:09 (IST)Two runsStokes bowls a short delivery, and Rahane guides it into the leg side for two runs.
- 11:08 (IST)FOUR!Stokes overpitches his delivery, too wide. Rahane hammers it through the covers for a four!
- 11:05 (IST)FOUR!Not a good delivery by Leach. He tosses a short delivery, and Rahane pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a four!
- 11:03 (IST)No run, IND: 49/3Back of a length by Stokes, on off stump line. Rahane defends it to point. No run.After 31 overs, India are 49 for three.
- 10:56 (IST)GOOD ONE BY BEN FOAKES!Leach tosses up a good delivery, it has a huge turn and bounce. Rohit loses balance, and Foakes does well to catch it at full height, and also whip the bails off. Rohit is safe though.
- 10:53 (IST)FOUR!Leach tosses it up, and Rohit lofts it through the covers, for a four! TOP SHOT!
- 10:45 (IST)One runLeach tosses it up full, outside off. Rohit drives it through sweeper cover for a single.
- 10:42 (IST)OUT! Virat Kohli c Ben Foakes b Ben Stokes 0 (8)BIG ONE FOR STOKES AND A BREAKTHROUGH FOR ENGLAND!A short delivery by Stokes, and Kohli tries to defend it. But its too big for him, and he gloves it to Foakes to do the rest.In walks, Ajinkya Rahane.
- 10:33 (IST)No run, IND: 40/2Stokes sends a full delivery, on the fourth stump line. Rohit leaves it alone.
- 10:29 (IST)OUT! Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Jack Leach 17 (66)BIG ONE FOR LEACH!He tosses a fast and flat delivery, towards off. Pujara goes forward to defend, but it hits his pad first. England appeal and the umpire is in England's favour.Pujara reviews it, but ultra edge confirms it was pad first. Ball tracker shows it hits the stumps.In walks, Virat Kohli.
- 10:23 (IST)No runLeach tosses it in at off, and Pujara defends it. Leach thinks there is pad involved first, and appeals, but the umpire ignores him. Root decides to not review it.
- 10:19 (IST)One runA short delivery by Stokes, into the body of Rohit. He pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
- 10:16 (IST)One runLeach tosses it full and its straight. Rohit hits it to the right of mid-on for a single.
- 10:16 (IST)One runLeach tosses it up, outside off. Rohit carves it to sweeper cover off his back foot for a single.
- 10:11 (IST)No run, IND: 34/1Anderson sends a length delivery, outside off. Rohit leaves it. No run.
- 10:06 (IST)No runA bouncer by Stokes, outside off. Pujara sees it go to the wicketkeeper.
- 10:05 (IST)No runAnderson sends a length delivery, outside off. Rohit leaves it.
- 10:00 (IST)One runA full delivery by Stokes, into the pads of Rohit. He glances it through square leg for a single.
- 09:55 (IST)FOUR!A full toss by Stokes, and Rohit angle bats it through the covers for a four!
- 09:49 (IST)One runA short delivery by Stokes, in middle and leg. Rohit glances it to the right of short midwicket for a single.
- 09:45 (IST)One runA length delivery by Anderson, swinging in at off. Rohit hits it in front of midwicket for a single.
- 09:41 (IST)No run, IND: 26/1A length delivery by Stokes, and Pujara flicks it to short midwicket. No run.After 14 overs, India are 26 for one.
- 09:38 (IST)No runA short length delivery by Stones, into middle. Pujara sends it into the off-side.
- 09:33 (IST)Two runsA full length delivery by Anderson, on off stump with a good swing. Rohit goes forward and guides it through the midwicket area for two runs.
- 09:31 (IST)The action begins on Day 2!Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to resume batting for India. James Anderson to begin proceedings for England with the ball.
- 09:21 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch has been decent and the red ball has given batsmen more time, compared to the pink ball. The pitch has also offered a little bit of spin. Reverse swing is expected as the game goes on, something which James Anderson could capitalize on.
- 09:17 (IST)Rohit Sharma will be aiming to build on his fine form!Rohit Sharma has already registered a century in the ongoing Test series, and he will be hoping to add pressure on Jack Leach. The opener needs to settle down, and once he does that, he will onl need to deal with Leach and James Anderson. A big task ahead for the Mumbai Indians skipper.