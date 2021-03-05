OUT! Ajinkya Rahane c Ben Stokes b James Anderson, IND: 80/4 | Lunch

Back of a length by Anderson, and Rahane edges it to Stokes, who catches it at second slip.





ENGLAND END THE SESSION ON A STRONG NOTE AND INDIA HAVE A LOT TO PONDER ABOUT!





Its lunch break now, and India are 80 for four, in 37.5 overs.