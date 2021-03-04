England have lost three crucial wickets against India on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors initially won the toss and elected to bat. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are batting for England and will be trying to build a steady partnership. Axar Patel continued with his fine form, taking the wicket of openers Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root. England started the series with a massive win but last couple of matches have seen their confidence take a huge hit as they suffered massive defeats. While the hosts are high on confidence with back-to-back commanding victories, all is not lost for the Joe Root-led side who still have a chance to draw the series. For England, Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess have replaced Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Siraj has come in for Jasprit Bumrah, who has been released due to personal reasons. (LIVE SCORECARD)

4th Test, Day 1 Live Match Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad