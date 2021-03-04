IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow Steady At Lunch After Early Wickets
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: England have lost three wickets and will be aiming for a stable partnership against India, on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
England have lost three crucial wickets against India on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors initially won the toss and elected to bat. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are batting for England and will be trying to build a steady partnership. Axar Patel continued with his fine form, taking the wicket of openers Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root. England started the series with a massive win but last couple of matches have seen their confidence take a huge hit as they suffered massive defeats. While the hosts are high on confidence with back-to-back commanding victories, all is not lost for the Joe Root-led side who still have a chance to draw the series. For England, Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess have replaced Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Siraj has come in for Jasprit Bumrah, who has been released due to personal reasons. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Day 1 Live Match Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
4th Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Mar 04, 2021
- 11:33 (IST)No run, ENG: 74/3 | LunchAxar tosses it on leg stump. Bairstow hits it to leg. No run.After 25 overs, England are 74 for three. Its Lunch time now!
- 11:29 (IST)No run, ENG: 72/3WHAT A BALL! Ashwin tosses it up, outside off stump. Stokes misses it completely.England are 72 for three.
- 11:26 (IST)No runAxar tosses a flatter delivery. Bairstow defends it to square leg, and goes for a single. Stokes was unsure and Bairstow rushes back midway. He is in before the bails are off.
- 11:19 (IST)FOUR!Ishant sends a short and wide delivery. Bairstow slams it through point for a four!
- 11:18 (IST)SIX!Not a good delivery by Ashwin, and Stokes advances with much aplomb. He guides it over mid-off for a six!
- 11:10 (IST)No run, ENG: 61/3Back of a length by Ishant, round the wicket. Stokes leaves it for Pant.After 19 overs, England are 61 for three.
- 11:08 (IST)FOUR!Ishant sends it a little too wide, and Bairstow cuts it over third man with ease for a four!
- 11:04 (IST)FOUR! ENG: 55/3Axar tosses it short, and wide. Bairstow smacks it behind point for a four!After 18 overs, England are 55 for three.
- 11:04 (IST)One run, England reach their 50Stokes guides this delivery by Siraj wide of mid-on for a run. England reach their 50.
- 10:54 (IST)FOUR!Axar tosses a short delivery, on off. Bairstow goes on the back foot and times his shot well through point. FOUR!
- 10:53 (IST)No run, good fieldingAxar tosses a slower delivery. Bairstow hits it towards the short backward square region, where a diving fielder stops it.
- 10:51 (IST)FOUR!ANOTHER FOUR!Stokes edges this delivery by Siraj, past the slip region for a four!
- 10:51 (IST)FOUR!Back of a length by Siraj, and Stokes pulls it through the leg side for a four!
- 10:49 (IST)FOUR!A good delivery by Siraj, and Stokes edges it away from the slip area for a four!
- 10:42 (IST)Two runsSiraj sends a delivery on the leg-stump line. Stokes goes for a forward push. Two runs.
- 10:39 (IST)OUTT!! Joe Root lbw b Mohammed Siraj 5 (9)BIG ONE FOR SIRAJ! OMNIOUS SIGNS FOR ENGLAND!An inswinger by the pacer, and Root gets hit on his back-foot. BIG ONE FOR INDIA!In walks, Ben Stokes.
- 10:32 (IST)FOUR!Axar tosses up a slower delivery, outside off. Bairstow cuts it right of Rahane at slip for a four!
- 10:31 (IST)FOUR!Not a good delivery by Siraj, and Root hooks it fine past Pant for a four!
- 10:24 (IST)One runA full delivery by Axar on the stumps. Bairstow hits it towards right of mid-on for a single.
- 10:18 (IST)FOUR!A good length delivery by Ishant, outside off. Bairstow pushes it between point and gully for a four!
- 10:15 (IST)OUT! Zak Crawley c Mohammed Siraj b Axar Patel 9 (30)ANOTHER ONE FOR AXAR IN THIS SERIES!He tosses it on the off stump line, and Crawley goes down the track. He mis hits it straight into mid-off, where Siraj catches it.In comes, Joe Root.
- 10:10 (IST)FOUR!Axar tosses a full delivery. Crawley goes doen the track, to guide it straight of mid-off for a four!
- 10:06 (IST)One runA short delivery by Ishant, and Crawley defends it to the leg side for a single.
- 09:59 (IST)OUTT! Dom Sibley b Axar Patel 2 (8)AXAR IS SUCH A GENIUS WITH THE NEW BALL!He sends another straight delivery towards the stumps. Sibley went for the turn, and is beaten on the inside edge. It hits the stumps.In comes, Jonny Bairstow.
- 09:55 (IST)Good leave!Ishant sends a wider delivery, swinging in from outside off. Crawley leaves it, as it goes over off and middle stumps.
- 09:49 (IST)One runA length delivery by Ishant, and its an inswinger. Crawley hits it to square leg for a single.
- 09:43 (IST)FOUR LEG BYES!Siraj's delivery goes onto the thigh of Sibley. It misses the bat, and deflects off the thigh to fine leg for four leg byes.
- 09:39 (IST)Two runsA full delivery by Siraj, outside off. Sibley guides it to the gap at point for two runs. England get their first runs.
- 09:37 (IST)No runA good swinging delivery by Ishant. Crawley goes forward to defend, and it hits him on the glove.A maiden first over for India and Ishant.
- 09:34 (IST)CLOSE CALL!A good length delivery by Ishant, and Crawley gets beaten trying to defend. India appeal, and Ishant screams to Kohli that there was no bat involved. It struck him on the knee-roll, and India review. There was no bat involved, but it was going over the stumps. India lose a review, but a very close one though!
- 09:32 (IST)No runA good length delivery by Ishant, outside off. Crawley leaves it for Pant.
- 09:30 (IST)The action begins!Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley to open the innings for England. Ishant Sharma will begin proceedings for India.
- 09:09 (IST)Playing XIsIndia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed SirajEngland: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson
- 09:07 (IST)Mohammed Siraj comes in for Jasprit Bumrah: Virat KohliAfter losing the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that even he would elected to bat, as its a good wicket to bat first. In terms of changes, Jasprit Bumrah has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj.
- 09:06 (IST)Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess come in: Joe RootAfter winning the toss, Joe Root revealed that England want to make the most of first innings. He also revealed that his team trust their ability. In team changes, England have bought in Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess, instead of Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad.
- 09:01 (IST)England win toss, elect to batEngland captain Joe Root has won the toss, and has opted to bat against India, on Day 1 of the final Test match of the four-match series, in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
- 09:00 (IST)Watch: India' team huddleThe hosts will be aiming for another fine display in Ahmedabad. Axar Patel and R Ashwin were on fire in the third Test match, can they continue their fine form?Here is a video of India's team huddle:
Hello & good morning from Ahmedabad. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/09nA2tUZ2o— BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2021
- 08:09 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to out live coverage of Day 1 of the final Test match of the ongoing four-match series between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts currently lead 2-1, after winning the third Test match by 10 wickets. England still have a chance to level the series and finish on a good note, but India will be aiming for a win. Stay tuned folks for some exciting cricket action!