Team India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India were found two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. The International Cricket Council (ICC), in a media statement, said on Sunday that India captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and hence no formal hearing was required.

"India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the statement read.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

In the final T20I, India rode on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's half-centuries to post a mammoth total of 224 for two.

In reply, England could only manage 188 for 8 from their allotted 20 overs and lost the match by 36 runs.

Both teams will now face off in a three-match One-Day International series, scheduled to be held in Pune.

The ODI series will begin on March 23 and all the matches will be played at the same venue without any crowds.