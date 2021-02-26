India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi reacted to Ashwin's milestone of 400 Test wickets with a tweet. "Archer for his 400th. My god, Win," tweeted Prithi. Ashwin dismissed England's Jofra Archer in the second innings of the third Test in Ahmedabad to reach 400 wickets. Riding on Ashwin's seven wickets in the match and Axar Patel's maiden 10-wicket haul - he picked up 11 in the match - India beat England by 10 wickets in a rare two-day Test win on Thursday.

Archer for his 400th. My god, Win. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) February 25, 2021

Ashwin became the fastest Indian and the second fastest bowler overall to reach 400 wickets. He got to the milestone in his 77th Test while Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan had got his 400th wicket in his 72nd Test.

The 34-year-old spinner was three short of 400 scalps when England's second innings began.

Ashwin trapped Ben Stokes lbw before bowling Ollie Pope to get to 399. The 400th came soon after but the celebrations were momentarily interrupted as Archer reviewed the on-field lbw decision.

However, DRS showed three reds and Archer was on his way thereby giving Ashwin yet another feather in his illustrious cap.

Ashwin has picked up 24 wickets thus far in this series in addition to scoring 176 runs that include a hundred in the second innings of the second Test in Chennai.

Promoted

On Wednesday, Ashwin had gone past Zaheer Khan's tally of 597 international wickets for India to become the team's fourth-highest all-formats wicket-taker in internationals.

In addition to 401 Test wickets, Ashwin has 150 ODI wickets and 52 T20I wickets to his credit.