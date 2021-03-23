Krunal Pandya wrote an emotional post for his late father, to whom he dedicated his maiden ODI half-century scored on his ODI debut on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya also wrote a moving post for his brother and India teammate Krunal, who broke down after getting his first ODI half-century. Krunal scored 58 not out off 31 balls in the first ODI against England in Pune as India won by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. "Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me," wrote Krunal in a post on social media. "Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I've had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa."

"Papa would be proud. He's smiling down on you bhai and sent an early birthday gift for you," Hardik wrote in another post on social media. "You deserve the world and more. I couldn't be happier for you bhai. This one is for you Papa."

Krunal and Hardik had lost their father Himanshu Pandya in January this year.

Krunal broke down during an interview at innings break after his 112-run partnership with KL Rahul for the sixth wicket had taken India to a competitive 317 for 5.

Krunal hit 7 fours and 2 sixes and helped India finish well in the last few overs.

With the ball, the left-arm orthodox bowler picked up his first ODI wicket by dismissing Sam Curran. He finished his quota of 10 overs and returned 1 for 59.

Hardik was also seen breaking into tears after Krunal got to his fifty towards the end of the Indian innings.

Hardik has been emotive and expressive about the relationship with his father. He has posted several messages on social media in his father's memory.

While Krunal had a debut to remember in many ways, Hardik didn't tee off with the bat. He was dismissed for 1 run off 9 balls.