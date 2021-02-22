The Motera Stadium claims to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. It was constructed in 1982, and initially had a seating capacity of housing 49,000 cricket fans. However, the seating capacity has now been boosted to over 1,10,000 following reconstruction of the stadium which started in October 2015, going on to end in February 2020. The Motera Stadium will host the final two Test matches of the ongoing four-match series between India and England. The Test series is currently drawn level at 1-1.

The Motera Stadium is spread across 63 acres and has four entry points. The field size of the stadium is 180 Yards X 150 Yards.

There are dressing rooms enough to accommodate four teams, with a gym available right next to the dressing room. The stadium has six indoor practice pitches with three outdoor practice fields.

There is further an indoor cricket academy with a dormitory for 40 athletes. The Motera Stadium also has a seating capacity of 25 each in 76 corporate boxes.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, now has the second-highest seating capacity of 1,00,024. The iconic Eden Gardens has the third highest spectator capacity of 66,349.

There have been two Test matches played between India and England at the Motera Stadium so far. While the first Test between the two sides played in 2001 ended as a draw, India emerged victorious in the second game which took place in 2012.

The upcoming third Test between India and England will be a day-night Test, only the second one to be held in India after the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.