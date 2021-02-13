The second Test between India and England in Chennai saw fans return to the stands for the first time this series as spectators up to 50 per cent capacity were allowed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Around 14,000 to 15,000 people are likely to attend the Test, commentators said on air before the start of the Test on Saturday. "It's good to have you back #TeamIndia fans. Chepauk has come alive courtesy you," tweeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with a video showing fans cheering for Team India in great numbers.

The first Test of the series, played at the same venue, was held behind closed doors where England defeated India by 227 runs.

Subsequently, fans were permitted for the second Test and tickets were on sale days ahead of the Test.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing has been made mandatory for the fans.

"Conditions to be adhered by the spectators during the 2nd Test Match at MAC Stadium. Face mask, covering mouth and nose, is mandatory for entry into the stadium and maintain social distancing within the stadium premises at all times," the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had said in a media release on Monday.

"Persons showing any symptoms of COVID 19 like - Fever, Cough, Cold etc will be denied entry into the stadium," the release added.

"Strict disciplinary action will be initiated by authorities against all persons violating covid & security protocols."

England lead the four-match series 1-0. The last two Tests of the series will be played in Ahmedabad.