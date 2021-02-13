A bizarre passage of play went by towards the end of the first day's play in the second Test between India and England in Chennai where the visitors lost a review but it was reinstated later. An appeal for a catch by England against India batsman Ajinkya Rahane was turned down by the on-field umpire Virender Sharma. Joe Root, the England captain, decided to review the decision and the third umpire, after checking on Ultra Edge, returned 'Not Out' as there was no spike when the ball passed the bat.

However, it was after the ball had initially hit Rahane on the pad that it ricocheted off it to pass the batsman's gloves. That had intrigued the England players who thought Rahane had gloved the ball.

But the third umpire didn't roll the replays through to see if the ball had indeed hit Rahane on the gloves while it was on its way out towards the short-leg fielder Ollie Pope.

After play went on, replays showed that Rahane had indeed gloved the ball as Ultra Edge showed a spike when the ball hit the gloves before landing in Pope's hands.

With the decision remaining 'Not Out' England lost a review and that had Root and vice-captain Ben Stokes engaged in prolonged conversation with the on-field umpire Virender Sharma.

England did not have to rue the howler for long as not only was Rahane dismissed in the next over - bowled by Moeen Ali while trying to sweep across the line - but their review was also reinstated.

For a brief moment, though, the visitors were left ruing their luck and former England cricketer Michael Vaughan slammed the third umpire.

"Is the Third umpire pissed .. !!!! He is having a stinker," Vaughan tweeted.

Rahane played well for his 67 but eventually got out to a poor shot.