England have named a 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India, which starts from March 12. The visitors have named a formidable squad, with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan available for the series. England have handed an opportunity to 27-year-old Liam Livingstone, who might feature in the English line-up after more than three years, since his last T20I. The opener from Lancashire was in good form in the recently concluded edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), where he represented Perth Scorchers. "This should be some series! #INDvENG," read the caption on the tweet announcing the squad by England Cricket's official Twitter account.

The touring party will depart on Friday, February 26.

All five matches in the shortest format of the game, will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The two teams are currently in the middle of a four-match Test series. The visitors emerged victorious in the first game of the longest format, defeating India by 227 runs. The opening clash was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the second match set to be held at the same venue.

The final two Tests will be held at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England Squad for T20Is against India:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Reserves:

Jake Ball, Matt Parkinson.