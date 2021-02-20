Suryakumar Yadav, after scoring tons of runs in the IPL and domestic cricket, finally earned a maiden call-up to the Indian team as he was named in the Twenty 20 International (T20I) squad for the five-match series against England. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, his IPL teammate Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia were also picked in the side after impressing in the cash-rich league in Dubai last year. Suryakumar Yadav was one of the standout performers for Mumbai Indians as they became IPL champions for a record-extending fifth time. Fans have been long demanding for his inclusion in the Indian team based on the IPL performance and wishes poured in from all quarters after he finally made the cut on Saturday. Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan, RP Singh and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Sigh were among first few cricketers to congratulate Suryakumar Yadav after he was picked in India's T20I side.

"Finally the wait is over for @surya_14kumar congratulations buddy. Goodluck @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 for your debut guys," Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2021 auction, congratulated both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan for earning their maiden call-up to the Indian team.

"So good to finally @surya_14kumar in Team India Good luck," read Harbhajan's tweet.

Congratulating Ishan Kishan, who smashed 173 runs off just 94 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Harbhajan wrote: "Congratulations @ishankishan51 very good to see him Team India."

"Congratulations to @surya_14kumar, @ishankishan51 and @rahultewatia02 for making it to the Indian team for the first time. Wish all of you a great future," RP Singh wrote on Twitter.

Senior India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff that kept him out of India's tour of Australia and the ongoing Test series against England. Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was not part of the T20I series in Australia has also made a comeback to the side, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

All five matches of the T20I series will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the first T20I scheduled to be played on March 12.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.