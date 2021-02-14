The second Test between India and England saw yet another controversy caused by an umpiring decision towards the end of Day 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After Jack Leach trapped India opener Shubman Gill leg-before in the hosts' second innings, Moeen Ali thought he had got India's other opener too, but the umpire decided otherwise. England reviewed the decision. Ali had tossed the ball up wide of off-stump and Rohit Sharma came down the track and it hit his pad, with his bat behind his front leg at the time of impact. The umpire, however, said that there was a shot on offer, and the third umpire - based on that inference - ruled it not-out as the impact was outside off-stump.

England captain Joe Root upon being told that by the umpire that he felt there was a shot on offer, looked frustrated and walked away even before the third umpire could return his decision.

The incident caused outrage on Twitter, as viewers made their displeasure about the decision known.

"Interesting review this by England, @ImRo45 lbw decision. Their contention must be that Rohit didn't offer a shot.. But that is left to the umpire to interpret.. Did Rohit genuinely play a shot? The umpire thought so.. But.......the debate will go on.." wrote former India cricketer and current India women's team coach WV Raman.

"Clearly no shot there. Another off field blunder costing England a wicket and a review. This 3rd umpire... All there is left to do is laugh," wrote one user.

"It was poor umpiring from the onfield umpire, Rohit Sharma didn't offer a shot, but the umpire decided the shot was offered," wrote another.

"The umpire and third umpire have successfully robbed England of three wickets in this test match. There's a reason neutral umpires were introduced," another user wrote.

Interesting review this by England, @ImRo45 lbw decision.

Their contention must be that Rohit didn't offer a shot.. But that is left to the umpire to interpret.. Did Rohit genuinely play a shot? The umpire thought so.. But.......the debate will go on.. #INDvENG — W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 14, 2021

Clearly no shot there. Another off field blunder costing England a wicket and a review. This 3rd umpire... All there is left to do is laugh — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) February 14, 2021

Umpire: Should we check for LBW?

Third umpire: He was playing a shot...

Sharma: I wasn't playing a shot.

Third Umpire: You bloody were Rohit

Umpire: Should we still check tracking?

Third Umpire: No need...trust me pic.twitter.com/KOownZ3Yyu — Inside Edge Cricket (@InsideEdgeCrick) February 14, 2021

Tell me how Rohit is playing shot here 3rd umpire in one look said he is offering the shot hit outside the line hence it's a not out pic.twitter.com/b31itZyZAM — Hussain Raza (@AspiLFC) February 14, 2021

The umpiring has not been great in this test match. Especially from the THIRD UMPIRE. Rahane was gone in the 1st innings; Rohit in the 2nd. But a bit of controversy. Needs to be looked after. #INDvENG — Bumble (@FervidCrickster) February 14, 2021

Sharma was absolutely stone dead playing no shot. For some reason though the umpire thought he was playing a shot when his bat was tucked so far behind his pad it made the chance of him playing a shot almost impossible. It was so unbelievably poor, like it has been a game. — Jamie Perkin (@roystenhudd) February 14, 2021

A failed review during India's first innings on Saturday had also been cause for controversy as the third umpire failed to check if the ball hit the gloves on the way up after hitting Ajinkya Rahane's pad after England appealed for a catch.