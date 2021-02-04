Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara posted pictures from training sessions on social media on Thursday, ahead of the opening day of the first Test against England. The match is scheduled for February 5 and the game will be played behind closed doors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. "Looking forward to game day! #IndVsEng #newchallenge," read the caption on the post by the 33-year-old on Instagram. Pujara was most recently seen in action in the four-match Test series against Australia where Team India emerged victorious by a 2-1 margin, with the performances of the cricketer one of the highlights.

The 33-year-old was the second highest run-scorer for the visitors, with Rishabh Pant the leading run-getter. Pujara scored 271 runs in four matches at an average of 33.88 and strike rate of 29.20.

Pant accumulated 274 runs in three games at an average of 68.50 and strike rate of 69.90.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that Pant would continue to don the wicket-keeping gloves on a pitch Kohli believes would provide assistance for spinners and fast bowlers.

Kohli further hailed Pant for his "impact" performances in Australia recently, while addressing the press through an online briefing on Thursday, the eve of the first Test.

"Rishabh will take the gloves tomorrow," Kohli said.

"He has had impact performances in Australia recently. He is in good space. We want him to build on this along with him improving all aspects of the game, which will happen with more game time," he added.