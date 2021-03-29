After registering a seven-run win in the third ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday said that he wants to play the longest format of the game, so his workload management in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) would be done keeping this fact in mind. "I do not think about the future. I do not think about the long-term. It has happened in the past that when I have thought about long-term plans, things have not gone my way, even if it's because of injury or form," said Bhuvneshwar during a virtual press conference on Sunday.

"Workload management will be on my mind. The management also tries to manage the workload of every player. I was unfit for a very long time, it's on my mind that the England tour and a few important series are coming up so I will try to stay fit," he said.

"I have not ruled out red-ball cricket. My preparation would also keep the red-ball format in mind. It is a different matter as to what happens in Test selection. Workload management in IPL would keep red-ball cricket in mind. I want to play Tests, so I will try to stay ready for the longest format," he added.

Talking about his comeback in the limited-overs series against England, Bhuvi said: "There is always something you can improve on. Like it could be variations or fitness, so yes, being a team we want to improve. If you ask individually, there is always something to get better at."

"Before the series started, we talked about how England play their cricket. They can get out early sometimes or they can go big. It was on our mind what sort of cricket would be in store. There was nothing different in our team culture, everyone is committed to the fitness bit, every youngster who is coming in, is highly motivated in staying fit," he added.

When asked about Shardul Thakur's performance in the last ODI, Bhuvneshwar said: "He performed well today. He came in as a second change. It was a batting wicket then. If you ask me, Shardul changed the match as he took wickets during the middle overs. The work that is done by spinners, that was done by Shardul today."

"Shardul has improved both his batting and bowling. Every team wants each player to contribute. You can see his game has improved quite a bit. The kind of performances he has given, you can see how much he has improved," he added.