In the third and final ODI between India and England on Sunday in Pune, the visitors seemed out of the game at one point with the scorecard reading 200-7 chasing 330, but young all-rounder Sam Curran played a stunning knock that saw him single-handedly drag England back into the running. However, some good death-over bowling by India saw them win the thrilling decider as England fell just seven runs short, even as Curran stayed unbeaten on 95 off 83 deliveries at the end.

"Lots of lessons learnt, great series to be apart of. Congratulations to India," Curran tweeted a day later.

Anand Mahindra, impressed by Curran's knock and grace in defeat, responded to the tweet with some high praise.

"If you're looking for the definition of heroism, humility & grace..." he wrote on Tuesday, quote-tweeting Curran's post.

If you're looking for the definition of heroism, humility & grace... https://t.co/0xgsv72NGF - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

Despite being the last recognised batsman, Curran stitched a 57-run partnership with Adil Rashid and a 60-run stand with Mark Wood as he tried to complete an unlikely run chase.

His 95 is also the joint-highest score in an ODI by a No.8 batsman.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, has been active in his tweets about the recently concluded series between India and England.

He even bought shades like Axar Patel's after the all-rounder starred in his maiden Test series.

With the India-England series wrapped up, the focus will now shift to the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin on April 9.

Sam Curran will be representing Chennai Super Kings in the marquee tournament.