Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra hailed Jofra Archer as the best performer among all young talented bowlers in the past 2-3 years. "I believe among all the young talented bowlers we have seen in the past 2-3 years - Jofra Archer is number one. In the form Jofra Archer is in, especially if he's in form and fit - It will benefit the England team," Nehra said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

The 41-year-old believes that England skipper Joe Root will be in "a fix" over the bowlers to go ahead with. Nehra backed the visitors to put up a fight even in case of a similar wicket to Chennai, in the upcoming third Test between India and England.

"Even if India sees a similar wicket like Chennai, England still has a strong line-up, the way Stuart Broad bowls leg cutters and bowls wicket to wicket; Jofra Archer bowls pace and bounce, Jimmy Anderson has experience with his swing and reverse swing," said the former Indian cricketer.

Gautam Gambhir said that both teams will start the Pink ball Test at the Motera Stadium, on "equal terms".

"It's a new stadium, a new wicket and the Test match will be played with the pink ball. Plus, it's a new venue for both the teams, hence both teams will start on equal terms," said former India opener.

The four-match Test series between India and England is currently level at 1-1.