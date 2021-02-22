India vs England: Motera Stadium Head To Head Match Stats
India vs England: While Ahmedabad has been a Test venue for a considerable period of time, it has witnessed only two India-England encounters, with the hosts nosing ahead.
Highlights
-
India and England have played two Tests at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium
-
India have won one while the other ended in a draw
-
The Motera will host the third and fourth Tests in the ongoing series
India and England head into the third Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad with the series finely poised at 1-1 and a spot in the World Test Championship final at stake. It will be the first international match since the stadium's renovation - post which it has become the largest cricket stadium in the world. It will also be a day-night Test, only the second one to be held in India after the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019. The Motera will also host the fourth and final Test between the two teams.
India vs England Head-To-Head Match Stats (At Motera stadium, Ahmedabad)
Matches played: 2
India won: 1
Draws: 1
The first Test between the two sides in Ahmedabad was played in 2001. A century from Craig White and a knock of 99 from opener Marcus Trescothick helped England to a first-innings total of 407 as Anil Kumble took seven wickets. Sachin Tendulkar then scored a century as India were bowled out for 291. England were bowled out for 257 in their second innings and India finished at 198/3 as both sides shared the honours.
Promoted
The two sides met at the Motera again in 2012, when Cheteshwar Pujara's brilliant double-century and a ton from Virender Sehwag helped India to a 9-wicket win. India declared after making 521/8, before bowling the visitors out for 191, with Pragyan Ojha claiming a five-wicket haul.
Alastair Cook showed great resilience to score 176 as England scored 406 in their second innings after India enforced the follow-on, but the hosts made short work of the 77-run chase.