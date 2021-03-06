India vs England, 4th Test: Twitter Hails India For Huge Win, Praises "Spin Twins" Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs England: India defeated England on Day 3 of the fourth Test match in Ahmedabad, to qualify for the World Test Championship final. The hosts were praised by fans and cricketers for their dominating win.
Highlights
-
Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel registered five-wicket hauls
-
Washington Sundar scored an unbeaten knock of 96 runs
-
Rishabh Pant also registred a century
Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel were in top form once again, as India sealed a huge win against England on Day 3 of their fourth Test match. The duo registered five-wicket hauls at the Narendra Modi Stadium, helping their side win by an innings and 25 runs. Led by Test legend VVS Laxman, fans and other cricketers hailed India, and also lavished praise on Ashwin and Axar. "The spin twins once again demolish England. Ashwin: 5 for 47 Axar: 5 for 48 #INDvENG", Laxman tweeted.
The spin twins once again demolish England.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021
Ashwin: 5 for 47
Axar: 5 for 48#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/41yFFEzALK
With the massive win in the fourth Test, the hosts clinched the four-match series 3-1 against England.
Indicating with the photo of a brain that India won because of their mentality, former India opener Virender Sehwag praised India for their win. He wrote, "Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad. They lost it here . #INDvsENG".
Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021
England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.
They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen
Harbhajan Singh praised India for bouncing back after losing the first Test match in Chennai. With a special mention of Ashwin, Axar, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan wrote, "3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG".
3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021
Here are the other reactions on the social media platform:
Fantastic victory #TeamIndia!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2021
Many congratulations on reaching the #WTCFinal.
Absolutely enjoyed the way each player contributed in every department throughout the series, especially @RishabhPant17, @Sundarwashi5, @akshar2026, @ashwinravi99 & @ImRo45.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/y1gwRn3cKR
Super Victory! Young guns blazing! Congrats team India! #INDvENG— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 6, 2021
Destination: Lord's Congratulations Team! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kGRxqH05vD— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 6, 2021
India have been good but England's top order has made them look outstanding.#indveng— Realcee (@TheReal_C3) March 6, 2021
317 Run, 10 Wickets and Inning amd 25 runs.— (@abhinavpratap_s) March 6, 2021
These were the margins of win for India in last 3 test after loosing the 1st match by 227 run.
BIG. This is Team India In India. #AhmedabadTest #INDvENG
Well done, Team India. To win a Test series at home without Kohli-Rahane-Pujara scoring a single century and no Jadeja-Shami. That too...after losing the first Test match convincingly. This team keeps growing in stature....appreciation and admiration. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/OUnJMDCxdK— jr.talha (@jrtalha3) March 6, 2021
With India leading by 160 runs after their first innings, England could only muster 135 in their second innings. Despite a half-century by Dan Lawrence, the visiting batting order crumbled against India's spinners.
Promoted
Earlier on Day 3 during India's first innings, Washington Sundar scored an unbeaten knock of 96 runs off 174 deliveries, to help India post a first innings score of 365.
The win also helped India book a seat in the World Test Championship final.