Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel were in top form once again, as India sealed a huge win against England on Day 3 of their fourth Test match. The duo registered five-wicket hauls at the Narendra Modi Stadium, helping their side win by an innings and 25 runs. Led by Test legend VVS Laxman, fans and other cricketers hailed India, and also lavished praise on Ashwin and Axar. "The spin twins once again demolish England. Ashwin: 5 for 47 Axar: 5 for 48 #INDvENG", Laxman tweeted.

With the massive win in the fourth Test, the hosts clinched the four-match series 3-1 against England.

Indicating with the photo of a brain that India won because of their mentality, former India opener Virender Sehwag praised India for their win. He wrote, "Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad. They lost it here . #INDvsENG".

Harbhajan Singh praised India for bouncing back after losing the first Test match in Chennai. With a special mention of Ashwin, Axar, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan wrote, "3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG".

3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021

Super Victory! Young guns blazing! Congrats team India! #INDvENG — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 6, 2021

India have been good but England's top order has made them look outstanding.#indveng — Realcee (@TheReal_C3) March 6, 2021

317 Run, 10 Wickets and Inning amd 25 runs.



These were the margins of win for India in last 3 test after loosing the 1st match by 227 run.



BIG. This is Team India In India. #AhmedabadTest #INDvENG — (@abhinavpratap_s) March 6, 2021

Well done, Team India. To win a Test series at home without Kohli-Rahane-Pujara scoring a single century and no Jadeja-Shami. That too...after losing the first Test match convincingly. This team keeps growing in stature....appreciation and admiration. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/OUnJMDCxdK — jr.talha (@jrtalha3) March 6, 2021

With India leading by 160 runs after their first innings, England could only muster 135 in their second innings. Despite a half-century by Dan Lawrence, the visiting batting order crumbled against India's spinners.

Earlier on Day 3 during India's first innings, Washington Sundar scored an unbeaten knock of 96 runs off 174 deliveries, to help India post a first innings score of 365.

The win also helped India book a seat in the World Test Championship final.