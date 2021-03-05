Rishabh Pant smashed his third Test century as he bailed India out of trouble in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad. As he neared the three-figure mark, Pant played a reverse-scoop off England's leading wicket taker in the longest format of the game -- James Anderson. Pant's audacious shot to collect a boundary off Anderson light up Twitter as former cricketers and fans applauded the courageous knock by the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman.

Watch the video of Pant's reverse-scoop here:

Did anyone play this shot before Rishabh Pant against Jimmy Anderson with the new ball?#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/eay4Wx0CSE — N (@flickofkohli) March 5, 2021

"Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX. That's my Boy," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.

That's my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

"Shot Of 2021.....that reverse sweep vs James Anderson with the second new ball. Audacious. Adventurous. Rishabh Pant is an absolute freak. Love his play to bits," Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Shot Of 2021.....that reverse sweep vs James Anderson with the second new ball. Audacious. Adventurous. Rishabh Pant is an absolute freak. Love his play to bits. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021

"NO YOU CANNOT DO THAT RISHABH PANT," Wasim Jaffer said.

NO YOU CANNOT DO THAT RISHABH PANT!!! #INDvENG https://t.co/DiRX7IMXyv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 5, 2021

Anderson finally got his revenge as Pant fell soon after reaching the three-figure mark.

During his knock, Pant smashed two sixes and 13 boundaries en route to his maiden century on home soil.

Pant came into bat with India reeling at 80 for four after losing Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession.

He put on a 41-run stand with Rohit Sharma for the fifth wicket and then a 113-run partnership with Washington Sundar that helped India take crucial first-innings lead.